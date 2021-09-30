Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens is facing the UK’s most severe punishment in the criminal justice system in the Old Bailey today.

When he was still a serving Metropolitan police officer, Couzens abused his law enforcement powers and put Everard under false arrest, before he kidnapped, raped and murdered her using his police belt.

Couzens faces a whole life order.

Only the most serious offenders in Britain are served such a sentence – they are expected to die in prison.

Government figures from June show there are only 60 criminals in the UK serving whole life orders, never to be considered for release.

Only exceptional compassionate grounds could see the prisoners released early.