Sarah Everard’s Mother Says She Is 'Haunted By The Horror' Of Her Daughter’s Murder

via Associated Press Susan Everard, right, the mother of Sarah Everard, reading a victim impact statement as former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, left, sits in the dock at the Old Bailey in London.

Sarah Everard’s mother says she has been left “broken hearted” by her murder as she faced her daughter’s killer in court.

Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, abused Covid-19 lockdown regulations to kidnap Sarah in a fake arrest, then rape and strangle her, as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.

Couzens is facing a possible whole life sentence after admitting to Sarah’s murder in July.

Sarah’s mother Susan, a charity worker, stood in the witness box at the Old Bailey on Wednesday to read her victim impact statement.



“She was my precious little girl, our youngest child,” she said.

“The feeling of loss is so great it is visceral. And with the sorrow comes waves of panic at not being able to see her again.

“I can never talk to her, never hold her again, and never more be a part of her life.

“We have kept her dressing gown – it still smells of her and I hug that instead of her.”

Susan Everard said she is “haunted by the horror” of what happened to her daughter, describing the burning of her body as “the final insult”.

“Our lives will never be the same,” she said.

“We should be a family of five, but now we are four.

“Her death leaves a yawning chasm in our lives that cannot be filled.

“I yearn for her. I remember all the lovely things about her: she was caring, she was funny. She was clever, but she was good at practical things too. She was a beautiful dancer. She was a wonderful daughter.”

Her voice broke as she added: “In the evenings, at the time she was abducted, I let out a silent scream: ‘Don’t get in the car, Sarah. Don’t believe him. Run’.”