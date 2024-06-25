Whoopi Goldberg Has 2 Words For Anyone Making Fun Of Prince William's Eras Tour Moves

Prince William watching England play last week Jean Catuffe via Getty Images

Prince William found himself at the centre of a viral moment over the weekend after putting in an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

On Friday night, the future monarch chose to spend his birthday at Taylor’s concert in London, alongside his sons, Princes George and Louis, and daughter, Princess Charlotte.

It’s safe to say that the Prince Of Wales enjoyed himself at the gig, if this clip of him “shaking it off” to one of Taylor’s signature hits is anything to go by.

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024

The clip has already been viewed more than 6.5 million times on X alone – and as you can imagine, not everyone has been won over by William’s moves.

And if you’re one of those who’s been disparaging about the royal’s dancing, Whoopi Goldberg has something to say to you.

“My goodness, it’s the guy’s birthday,” the Oscar winner pointed out while anchoring a discussion about the clip on Monday’s edition of The View, urging people to “lighten up”.

“It’s the guy’s birthday, let him do what he does.”

Fellow panellist Sunny Hostin agreed: “That was pure, unadulterated joy for a man whose wife is suffering from cancer. Can’t we enjoy that for him? Come on.”

After the gig, William, George and Charlotte were seen posing for a backstage selfie with Taylor and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the group snap.

In fact, this isn’t the first time William and Taylor’s paths have crossed.

Back in 2013, he claimed that the 14-time Grammy winner led him astray when they wound up joining Jon Bon Jovi on stage during a rendition of Livin’ On A Prayer.

Taylor Swift and Prince William on stage with Jon Bon Jovi at a Centrepoint event in 2013 AFP via Getty Images

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me,” he told the Apple Fitness+ series Time To Walk back in 2021. “Honestly, even now, I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in.

“But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me …’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.’

