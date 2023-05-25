Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Scathing Reality Check For Right-Wing 'Snowflakes'

Whoopi Goldberg is “sick” of right-wing meltdowns and conservative cancel culture, noting that there’s a word for people like that ― one the right often likes to use on everyone else: Snowflakes.
Goldberg and her co-hosts on The View spoke on Wednesday about a right-wing backlash against the LGBTQ community that led Target to move some Pride-themed merchandise in certain stores and remove some items altogether.
“I am sick of people moving my desires because their desires are not being met in some way,” the EGOT winner said, then elaborated:
“I am sick of people telling me I can’t go to a drag show. I’m sick of people telling me that my friends are different because you don’t understand them. I’m sick of it. This is America. You’re supposed to be able to be whoever you are. You know? Stop with all this stuff. You want to talk about snowflakes? Who are the snowflakes, really?”
“They’re people scared of a flag,” replied cohost Sunny Hostin.
“They’re people scared of a flag, people who are scared of a drag brunch,” Goldberg said, then added in disbelief: “It’s a brunch!”
See the full discussion below: