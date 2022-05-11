What A Load Of Shiitake! Why Are We Still Offended By Swearing?

Tesco Really?

A series of Tesco mobile adverts which used food puns to allude to commonly expressed expletives have been banned after receiving a lot of complaints.

The ads used words such as shiitake, pistachio and fettuccine in place of popular phrases.

One of them said ‘what a load of shiitake’ with an image of a mushroom, while another featured a nut next to the words ‘they’re taking the pistachio’. A third revealed pasta uncovering the words ‘for fettuccine’s sake’.

And naturally, 52 people complained. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) declared the images “were likely to cause serious and widespread offence” and told Tesco to stop using the ads.

Tesco Mobile claimed it didn’t actually use any offensive words or images, but agreed to the ban and apologised nevertheless.

But what do you make of it? A draconian response over a bit of fun? Or careless advertising?

Whichever camp you are, you might be wondering when swearing became so taboo and how attitudes towards it changed.

We spoke to Tony Thorne, a lexicographer and language consultant at King’s College London, who tells us we’ve learned to associate swearing with personality and morals.

Tesco

“Many Brits still affect to be shocked by bad language because they think it fits an image of respectability,” he tells HuffPost. “In fact scientists have proved that swearing is therapeutic and most people do it, even if not publicly.

“Lots of brands have tried to use plays on rude words, since FCUK, but younger consumers often find these cringeworthy while older consumers may find them offensive – or obscure if they don’t get the reference.”

He points to Claudine Davi’s Letters from the linguists: the evolution of swearing, which shows that profanity came from blasphemy – against God, against royalty.

Then in the 18th and 19th century, it evolved into a social taboo which elevated its status. Forbidden words had more power to shock and disgust, something that somewhat remains.