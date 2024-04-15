Why Did Iran Attack Israel? What We Know So Far

Iranian pro-government supporters gather at Palestine Square in Tehran, on April 14, 2024, in a celebration of the early morning Iran's IRGC attack on Israel. (Photo by Hossein Beris / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) HOSSEIN BERIS via Getty Images

On Saturday night Iran attacked Israel directly for the first time. This is what we know so far.

What weapons were used?

Over 300 drones and missiles were fired towards Israel in the attack. According to the Israeli military, Iran used 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 110 ballistic missiles.

Israel has said almost all of these - 99% - were shot down, with the vast majority having been taken down outside Israel’s borders.

Advertisement

The United States, United Kingdom and Jordan have all said their militaries intercepted drones and missiles used in the attack.

Iranian-made Shahed-136 'Kamikaze' drone flies over the sky of Kermanshah, Iran on March 7, 2024. (Photo by Anonymous / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) ANONYMOUS via Getty Images

What was the UK’s involvement?

Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday that RAF jets in the region shot down a “number” of Iranian drones that were targeting Israel.

British planes are already operating in the region as part of Operation Shader, UK’s existing counter-Daesh mission in Iraq and Syria. Following Iran’s attack, the Ministry of Defence confirmed more jets were being deployed to the region.

Advertisement

Was anyone hurt?

The sole reported casualty was a wounded girl in southern Israel, and a missile struck an Israeli airbase, causing light damage.

Why did Iran attack now?

It is the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The two countries have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s six-month war in Gaza.

And Iran has largely relied on proxies across the Middle East - such as Hezbollah in Lebanon - to directly target Israel.

Iran’s actions came less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building in Damascus.

Tehran had vowed revenge. Israel has not commented on the April 1 airstrike for which it has been blamed.

Advertisement

What next?

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is still deciding what, if any, retaliatory measures his country will take against Iran.

Antonio Guterres United Nations general secretary told an emergency meeting of the security council that the Middle East was “on the brink”, as global leaders called for deescalation.

International leaders have urge restraint. Joe Biden has said the US will not be involved in any counter-attack, telling Israel to “take the win”.

Sunak yesterday called for “calm heads to prevail” and David Cameron, the foreign secretary, this morning called on Israel to be “smart as well as tough” and not retaliate.

Jordan’s prime minister Bisher Khasawneh warned any escalation in the region would lead to “dangerous paths”.