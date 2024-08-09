So THAT's Why Birds Sing Louder In The Morning

via Associated Press

If you saw the “00s pigeon sound” trend on TikTok a while ago, you’ll know some ’90s and ’00s babies think the call was much more common in their youth than it is now.

We think that could be down to a sort of pigeon baby boom that happened when they were little ― it’s evened out since, but the cooing of newly-dense flocks could have stood out more when they were small.

That’s great to know, but then there’s the bigger question; why do birds sing at all, and why do they especially love to do it in the morning?

After all, while most of us live far away from a rare bittern (the UK’s loudest bird, whose population is experiencing a much-needed boost), many of us have had our sleep disturbed by an expressive pigeon or ardent wren.

Why do birds get so loud in the morning?

Writing about the so-called “dawn chorus,” the Woodland Trust shared that it’s mostly male birds who sing in the AM.

That’s because it’s no mean feat ― “Making so much noise uses up a lot of energy, especially on an empty stomach and after a chilly night, so only the strongest, best-fed males will produce the loudest songs,” they shared.

That might make female birds see them as a better prospect for mating ― the stronger the song, the fitter the bird ― and it might make rival male birds scamper.

As for why it happens in the morning, it’s simply an opportunity issue, The Woodland Trust says.

The predators are all asleep; it’s too dark to look for food, and insects might be inactive; and crucially, sound carries more in the morning because there’s not as much interference from other activity.

And while some people thought male birds perform better first thing, a Duke University study found “They’re able to perform more difficult songs later in the morning.”

Warming up seemed to help, the researchers found.

Stephen Nowicki, one of the co-authors of the Duke paper, said of the early-morning songs, “It’s like they’re warming up backstage, before the sun comes up and the curtain rises.”

What can I do if it’s waking me up?

A Los Angeles resident reached out to a zoologist about the same issue ― in their area, loud mockingbirds “torture” residents with very early wake-up calls.

John McCormack, director of the Moore Lab of Zoology at Occidental College, had bad news ― aside from wearing earplugs and shutting your windows, the best advice is to wait until their mating season is over.

Here in the UK, the advice is much the same.