Sweat Easily? You Might Have This Condition

Do you sweat more than normal? You might have this condition.

Sweating is something we all do – it’s our body’s way of regulating our temperature.

If it’s hot outside, you’ve been exercising or eating spicy food, sweat will help to cool you down. You also might sweat if you’re stressed or angry, or have a fever.

For some people, however, sweating can feel almost out of control. The issue, called hyperhidrosis (or excessive sweating), is thought to affect 5% of the global population.

You probably already know if you sweat more than normal. According to Spire Healthcare, typical signs include: being self-conscious of how much you sweat, having to change your clothes or wash a lot during the day, and being prone to skin infections.

We don’t know exactly what causes the issue, but according to Hyperhidrosis UK it might be because “the nerves that normally make us sweat are more active”.

The condition can impact on daily life, with people feeling embarrassed by the way they smell or for having wet patches on their clothes. It might put them off having physical contact with others, too.

Why do some people sweat more than others?

“In my experience, the reasons people sweat more easily can vary widely from person to person,” says Dr Lawrence Cunningham, of the UK Care Guide.

“Some individuals simply have more active sweat glands or a higher density of them, leading to more pronounced sweating.”

Environmental factors, such as living in a hot climate or engaging in strenuous physical activity, can also play a “significant role”, adds the expert, as can stress and anxiety.

Genetics might also influence how much someone sweats. “I’ve observed that hyperhidrosis often runs in families, suggesting a hereditary component to the condition.

“If a person has relatives who experience similar sweating patterns, it might be worth considering a genetic predisposition.”

Are there any underlying conditions that might impact this?

For some people, excessive sweating might be caused by certain medication or an underlying medical issue.

Conditions like hyperthyroidism, diabetes and menopause can cause the body to sweat more than usual, says Dr Cunningham.

“Over the years, I’ve seen patients with undiagnosed hyperhidrosis [excessive sweating] who were unaware that their sweating was linked to these conditions. It’s always a good idea to consult with a GP if you suspect an underlying issue,” he adds.

When should I see a GP about my sweating?

If your sweating begins to interfere with daily life or cause emotional distress, you should see a GP.

“Excessive sweating that occurs without obvious triggers or during sleep should also be checked,” adds Dr Cunningham.

“In my experience, addressing these concerns early can lead to better management and improved quality of life. A GP can offer guidance and potential treatments, helping to alleviate the burden of excessive sweating.”

Treatments

Pharmacists can offer a range of treatments for excessive sweating, such as:

stronger antiperspirants

armpit or sweat shields to protect your clothing

foot powders for sweaty feet

soap substitutes that are more gentle on your skin.

The NHS says if there’s no obvious cause for your sweating, and nothing seems to be helping, you may be referred to a dermatologist.

They may recommend other treatments that you can try, such as: