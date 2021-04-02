There’s also evidence that neat, tidy places encourage better behaviour, while people simply add to piles of litter in places they already consider unkempt. This was seen in a 2016 Defra-funded study by Keep Britain Tidy, which concluded “people [are] more likely to litter in areas where litter is already present”.

“The findings also appear to suggest that the presence of large, more salient items of litter (e.g. branded or brightly coloured items) might further increase the likelihood of additional litter being dropped,” the report said.

It concluded that more research is needed on the influence of bright, branded litter – dubbed ‘beacons of litter’ – and suggested street cleanups might want to focus on these items as a priority to slow the domino effect.

But what can the rest of us do if we’re frustrated by the piles of muck? Leading by example is the first step, as others will be compelled to follow social norms if you’re visibly getting rid of your rubbish properly. Then, there’s the option to join a clean-up project and reconnect with your local community in the process.

Keep Britain Tidy will be hosting a Great British Spring Clean from May 28 to June 13 2021. You can ‘pledge to pick’ online, where you’ll also find guidance on hygiene and staying safe while litter-picking during the pandemic.