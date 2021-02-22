Every Monday, we’ll answer your questions on Covid-19 and health in a feature published online. You can submit a question here.

HuffPost UK reader Charlie asked: “Why does Covid affect people differently?”

If there’s one thing we know about Covid-19, it’s that no two people seem to be impacted in the same way.

Some people can become infected but not have any symptoms whatsoever (it’s thought one in three experience this), others can end up with a runny nose and sore throat, while family or flatmates in the same household end up breathless, coughing and unable to get out of bed.

Some have headaches, others have diarrhoea. Children can be completely unaffected, or come out in rashes and a raging fever. Both young and old can end up hospitalised – with some ending up on ventilation.

But why does it impact us all so differently? Is it to do with our immune systems, genetics, viral load or something else entirely?