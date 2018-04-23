Why All Sisters Can Relate To Beyoncé And Solange Being Ridiculous On Stage

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

A sister is the one person in the world you can be 100% your true, authentic, embarrassing self with. You’ve shared the greatest highs, the greatest lows and a whole load of baths (thanks, Mum). You’ve slid down the stairs on sofa pillows as kids, written cringe-worthy songs together as tweens, pretended you didn’t know each other for a few years as teenagers, before realising, as adults, there is no one who has got your back like she has. They are also the only person who really gets your form of “weird” - and actively encourages it. Which is why nobody with a sister was not surprised to see Beyoncé and Solange tumbling to the floor during their joint performance at Coachella this weekend. In a clip making sisters worldwide say “that’s classic us”, big sister Bey can be seen trying and failing to pick up Solange, before the pair both fall flat on their arses. They style it out with synchronised silly leg kicks, in a way that only sisters could pull off.

Another fave moment was when Bey tried to pick up Solange and they fell lol pic.twitter.com/VWhkJqHXqS — queen miskeen (@agerenesh) April 22, 2018

Sisters have a habit of egging each other on, which only works because there's a certain fearlessness that comes by having your sister by your side. By yourself, you behave in a way that's "socially acceptable", you're only human and prone to embarrassment. When you're together, social acceptability goes out of the window - this is someone who has probably seen you at your worst - and any bystanders become irrelevant. You have fun on your own terms, regressing to children at times, with the smug knowledge that no one in their right mind would mess with the two of you. You are unstoppable.

Pinterest CLOSE For Beyoncé and Solange, this means having a dance off on the world’s stage. For my sister and I, it means getting carried away at a family friend’s 60th birthday, choreographing an impromptu ‘Dad-style’ dance routine and giving zero f*cks about the people two-stepping behind us.

A post shared by Rachel Moss (@rachellouisemoss) on Apr 10, 2018 at 9:44am PDT