Why Gareth Southgate Is The Manager We All Wish We Had At Work

Most people wouldn’t choose to spend any more hours of the day with their manager than they strictly needed to - whether they annoy you, scare you, or just remind you of work, they’re not likely to be top of the pub invite list. But all that would change if we had Gareth Southgate for a manager: the England football boss has not only lead us to our first World Cup semi-final since 1990, but has won the hearts of the nation. And it’s not just about the waistcoat (although that helps).

“I have no shame in admitting I’d love to have Southgate as my manager,” says Julian Nowak, 26, from London. “He is a calm and friendly figure who shows trust in individuals based on merit over reputation.” Nowak likes that Southgate hasn’t been about ego, instead focusing on the job in hand. He said: “I also like the way that he went under the radar, with many people citing him as an unusual appointment without a big rep, but he has taken it on the chin and could become a hero and be knighted within a week.” Unlike lots of managers he seems approachable for those working under him. Lucy Milner, 30, from Poole, said: “He just seems like such a nice man and like his team really respect him and his judgements. I would love my manager to be a invested in my wellbeing as Southgate seems to be with his players. “It seems like they want to turn up and do their best rather than being forced out on to the pitch at every match.” Although Nowak adds that it isn’t all just about being nice, you have to show your commitment to what you’re doing, even when the going gets tough. “Even though he seems a bit soft, he also is a hard figure, I mean he dislocated his shoulder and shrugged it off (not literally, that sounds painful).”

Dan Beverly, a workplace leadership coach, said it is unsurprising that so many people would want Gareth Southgate to be their boss because he embodies many of the great qualities you want in a leader. He focuses on team spirit, culture and togetherness, explains Dan. “He puts that front and centre, ahead of all else. He’s also done a great job of engaging the entire squad, not just the first-choice 11.” And the way in which he makes people want to work together, rather than compete against each other, is inspiring his players to trust his decision-making. Dan explains: “Leadership is not about telling people what to do, it is about earning trust that people are happy to be led by you. The way Gareth acts, how he talks to the players – and about his players to the media – [does this].”

