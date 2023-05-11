Yet Another Victorian Disease Is Making A Comeback In The UK – This Is Why

Studio4 via Getty Images

Not only are tuberculosis rates surging for the first time in over 20 years, but the government is now urging parents to ensure children are up to date with MMR vaccinations as there’s been a rise in measles cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned that between January 1st and April 20th this year, there had been 49 cases of measles compared to 54 cases in the whole of 2022.

Advertisement

While most of these cases were in London, they’d also been picked up across the country and some were linked to travel from abroad.

Why are cases rising?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a target for at least 95% of people to have received their MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

But recent figures indicate that this target, which is necessary to achieve and maintain elimination of the conditions, isn’t being met.

In fact, UKHSA found that only 89% of children under two have had their first MMR vaccine and, for children over five, only 85% have had both of the essential MMR vaccines.

Advertisement

This is because during the Covid-19 pandemic, uptake for routine childhood immunisations fell globally, leaving many children at risk of serious infections and countries at risk of outbreaks.

WHO has warned that unless countries ensure that children are caught up on vaccinations, there’s likely to be a resurgence across Europe.

Steve Russell, NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening, said: “The MMR vaccine has helped prevent the development of potentially life-threatening illness among millions, and it is clear that when uptake falls, infections rise, so I strongly urge parents to review the status of their child’s vaccinations so they can keep them and others protected from measles, mumps and rubella.”

Measles can lead to serious health issues

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, sore and red watery eyes, and a blotchy red-brown rash. It can lead to serious health conditions including pneumonia, meningitis, long-term disability and, in very rare cases, death.

It’s a highly infectious disease and is particularly easy to catch in environments when in close contact with others.

Advertisement

Measles can be serious in all age groups. However, there are several groups that are more likely to suffer from complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US.

These include: children younger than five years of age, adults older than 20 years of age, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems, such as from leukaemia or HIV infection.

Typically, children in the UK are offered the first dose of MMR vaccine at age one year and their second dose when they are aged three years and four months.