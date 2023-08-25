'I'm No Longer Willing To Live With My Mean Teenage Daughter'

“I no longer feel willing to live with my 14-year-old daughter ‘Abby’ and might send her to boarding school – I’m at my wits end. Around 11-12, Abby really changed and she seems like she genuinely hates me. I don’t know how else to put it and I have no idea what might have caused it. No matter what we try, Abby is relentlessly unkind to me when we’re in the house together.

“At first it was immature kid stuff, like telling me I was ugly, fat and smelly. As she got older, this behaviour got worse and more sophisticated. She makes specific comments about my flaws every day now like, ‘you can see your cellulite through those pants mom.’ She’ll tell me I’m getting older and I should be worried her dad will leave me for a younger woman. She’ll also play ‘pranks’ – replacing my expensive moisturiser with expired milk, hiding or destroying my clothes and she once even crawled up behind me while I was WFH on a video call and cut off the bottom of my ponytail. She has hidden and damaged my work materials more than once.

“She doesn’t behave like this towards her dad or brother. I feel like I should be ‘strong’ enough to not care, but this behaviour has really impacted my life. I feel incredibly self-conscious of my appearance and it’s hard to get dressed in the morning. I’m less confident at work and around our friends. I find myself dreading being in my own house if Abby is going to be there, staying longer at work, going to the gym after work and asking my husband to cook, going right to our room when I’m home to avoid her. I feel guilty and embarrassed about avoiding my family!

“Last weekend we had an incident at the beach and I realised I just can’t live my life like this anymore. It’s been three years and I can’t do another four years until she moves out. I told my husband I wanted to move out for a while so my husband/son/daughter could stay in our house. I could get a studio apartment in our city or go stay with my parents about an hour away. He said he loves me and doesn’t want to live without me for four years (though I said I’d move back if things got better).

“He wants to send our daughter to a decent boarding school and have peace in our house. I feel bad at the idea that she might feel rejected or unwelcome at home, but I am seriously considering it. What would you do in my situation? I appreciate any advice.”