Brits may struggle to buy eggs this winter as a result of rising costs and avian flu. Supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Tesco have experienced a shortage of eggs and a Lidl branch told customers they’re only able to buy three boxes of eggs at a time.

The pub company Wetherspoons is serving full English breakfasts without eggs in some cases (though they’re offering alternative items such as hash browns, sausage or onion rings where eggs aren’t available).

The avian flu outbreak could mean we will see an egg shortage during the festive season, The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) says.

They’ve also said a third of hen farmers have either “reduced their flock sizes, paused production temporarily or left the industry altogether”.

The costs of feeding the hens has gone up by around 50% and the price of fuel has increased by 30%, they say. Though the price of eggs has gone up by approximately 45p across all major supermarkets, this extra money isn’t necessarily being extended on to farmers.

As a result, people online have started to notice the egg shortage in local supermarkets.

What's the deal with eggs? Did I miss a chicken strike? 🍳 #EggShortage pic.twitter.com/X0sjBTbr49 — Laura, just a regular pilot turned writer (@LauraSavino747) November 8, 2022

What’s with the egg shortage? pic.twitter.com/vuT4fSLrVe — Rachel McConnell (@Minette_78) November 4, 2022

“Some poultry producers have been facing skyrocketing energy and feed costs for months now, as well as increases in other input costs including fuel, labour and packaging which are all adding to the overall costs of production on farm,” the National Farmers Union (NFU) poultry board chair James Mottershead said.