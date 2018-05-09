Why is there sheep’s wool grease in my cereal?

An unlikely ingredient is cropping up in cereals everywhere - and vegans are understandably upset about it.

The Telegraph has reported that popular breakfast cereals including Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes and Cheerios contain a type of vitamin D which derives from sheep’s wool grease. That’s right.

Many cereals are fortified with vitamin D in order to keep us healthy. The vitamin is essential for controlling the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, which keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy. The only problem is that most foods which contain vitamin D - eggs, cheese, milk, red meat, oily fish - derive from animals.

According to Public Health England, we should all be getting around 10 micrograms of vitamin D each day. As such brands are constantly fortifying their food products with it in order to help make us healthier. But where exactly is this vitamin D coming from?