Is It Ever Safe For Your Lips To Turn Blue?

Tony Litvyak via Unsplash

Blue lips are sometimes associated with extreme cold and can be worrying.

The NHS says that cyanosis, which is when your lips turn blue or grey because you’re not getting enough oxygen, is potentially serious.

It can be a sign of something like heart failure or pneumonia.

Health information site Healthline says that blue lips can sometimes be a sign of sickle cell anaemia too.

Advertisement

Other causes include being in cold air, wearing jewellery that’s too tight, certain medications, vigorous exercise (I’d always get blue lips after a long run) and asthma.

How can I tell if my blue lips are safe or not?

Healthline says that you can tell blue lips caused by cold versus blue lips caused by oxygen deprivation by massaging them.

“If normal colour returns with warming or massage, your lips aren’t getting enough blood supply,” they shared.

Your lips, tongue, gums, ears, nails, and skin may turn blue too; this can appear grey on darker skin tones.

Advertisement

In cases of cyanosis, your skin will usually be at a normal temperature.

The NHS says you should call 111 if you or your child’s fingers, toes, hands, and feet are blue or grey, as this can be a sign of poor blood circulation.

They say you should call 999 or go to A&E if:

you or your child’s lips, tongue, face or skin suddenly turn blue or grey - on brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, lips, gums and inside the eyelids

You or your child may also:

have difficulty breathing

have chest pain

be confused, drowsy or dizzy.

“If your blue lips occur suddenly and aren’t the result of strenuous exercise or time spent outdoors, call for emergency assistance,” Healthline adds.

Is that the only time I should seek help?

Though those symptoms constitute a medical emergency, that doesn’t mean you should ignore blue lips ― especially if they keep coming back.

“If lips change colour gradually, the person should monitor their symptoms and make an appointment with a doctor,” Medical News Today suggests.

Advertisement

Treatment will depend on the condition. For instance, if blood thinners are causing the problem, Healthline says your dosage might be adjusted.