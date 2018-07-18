Sexting And Not Drinking: Why Teen Pregnancy Rates Are At An All-Time Low

Teenage pregnancy rates are at an all-time low thanks to younger people spending more time on social media, drinking less alcohol and being family-orientated, according to a report by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (bpas).

The latest statistics show teen pregnancy rates in England and Wales fell by 55% between 2007 and 2016, and following a survey and online focus groups made up of 16-18-year-olds, Katherine O’Brien, head of policy research at bpas, believes this is because “young people themselves are making different choices about the way they live their lives”.

The charity’s report highlights a variety of factors that could be impacting on teen conception rates, including teens being more family-orientated; romantic and sexual relationships increasingly being experienced online and through sexting, which is seen by many as an alternative, as well as a precursor to intercourse; and better access to reliable contraceptives.

“If we can maintain good access to contraceptive services for young people, there is every reason to hope this profound decline in teenage pregnancies is here to stay,” O’Brien says.