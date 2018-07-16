'If You Intercourse Longer, Is The Baby Born Bigger?' The Intriguing Sex Education Questions Kids Ask

When kids are first taught about sex, they naturally have a lot of questions.
A friend of a teacher who was preparing to give her primary school kids a sex education lesson has shared all the adorable queries the pupils had.
“If you intercourse longer, is the baby born bigger?” one child asked. Another wrote: “Are you sure that somebody knows how to get that baby out of there?”
Some of the other questions from the kids included:
:: “I’m sure my mother never had nothing to do with intercoursing... maybe my father?”
:: “Wouldn’t it be just as good if a boy had a baby for a change?”
:: “Why do you have sex?”
:: “I know that intercoursing takes 24 hours. My question is how do you stay awake?”
:: “When the penise [sic] is put into the virginia [sic], does it slide in quietly or click like a key in a lock?”
Many people on Twitter found the questions hilarious. The tweet had more than 180,000 likes and 67,000 retweets.
The tweet comes as a consultation on new guidance for relationships and sex education in secondary schools is launching this week, according to The Guardian.
It was announced in March 2017 that sex and relationships education was going to be made compulsory in all schools in England. Amendments to the ‘Children and Social Work Bill’ were made for both primary and secondary schools - including independent schools and academies. At the time, the Department for Education (DfE) said that the new curriculum could be taught from September 2019.
The new curriculum aims to give children clear information about consent and is designed to ensure pupils are taught the life skills they will need to stay safe and develop healthy relationships, particularly when dealing with the challenges of growing up in an online world.
Currently only pupils attending local-authority run secondary schools - which represent around a third of secondary schools - are guaranteed to be offered current sex and relationships education.