Why The Scandis Make Us Feel Inadequate When It Comes To Eco Living

Aside from a deft way with street style and an aptitude for cinnamon-based bakes, the Scandis have another thing that they are really, really good at. Sustainability.

Fifty per cent of Copenhagen dwellers cycle commute every day, while the city has a carbon neutral by 2025 target. Swedes are the EU’s biggest buyers of organic food and Stockholm was the first city to win the European Green Capital Award. But aside from the government-led stuff, your average Nordic on the street has a sustainable attitude that’s driven by pragmatism, rather than a huge desire to be green.

One woman fully dosed up on the model is Brontë Aurell, Danish owner of London’s ScandiKitchen and author of Scandi lifestyle bible, ‘Nørth: How To Live Scandinavian,’ (£19.99 Aurum Press).

With a career spun out of what it means to live la vida hygge, we asked for her insight.