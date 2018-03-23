Why Women Shouldn't Be Afraid To Be Strong And Get Dirty

On the morning of my 24th birthday I put on a pair of old walking boots. They were the sturdy kind, the right level of ugly and perfectly durable. I had worn them every week throughout the summer; it had become a kind of ritual. I would wake up early and catch a train going south, while the rest of the house lay silent, the sun slowly rising over London in milky hues.

There are few things that could inspire me out of my slumber and into a day most likely spent on my hands and knees, ripping weeds from the corners of a poly tunnel, surrounded by frogs and spiders. I have always had an adventurous spirit, a desire for open spaces and moss-filled forests, yet I never saw myself wanting to become a farmer.

I can remember the first time I fell in love, and it wasn’t with a human being. It was early September, the sky was in the grip of a mood swing; the deep purple clouds hung low while the sun clung to their edges. I walked along a path that took me to where the squash had been growing all summer long, an array of shapes and textures. I began picking them, only able to carry two or three at once. Searching beneath the plants leaves to find squash of varying shapes, sizes and colours; the satisfying action of pulling them from their stems, watching the wheelbarrows fill up and up and up.