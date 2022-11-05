filo via Getty Images Dermatologists suggest keeping your hands away from your eyes, because an eye-rubbing habit can have a serious effect on your appearance and your health.

Long days on the computer, pollen-filled air or just a repetitive habit? Whatever the reason, many of us are rubbing our eyes too much, and experts say it’s not a good idea.

“The skin under your eyes is the thinnest on your body,” says plastic surgery nurse Tara Adashev. “You should think of it as essentially like what would happen if you were aggressively rubbing rose petals.”

Dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield agrees: “No rubbing is good rubbing, so if you’re doing it more than even twice a day, that’s too much.”

Why are my eyes so itchy?

Several medical conditions can lead to rubbing, experts say. “Dry eyes can be a culprit,” says dermatologist Dr. Karyn Grossman. “While rubbing will stimulate tear production, it’s better to add some lubricating eye drops throughout the day and skip the frequent rubbing, or schedule a visit to your ophthalmologist to get a good eye exam and possibly a prescription treatment.”

A person’s allergies can sometimes be the culprit, too. “Allergies can also cause itchy eyes, which causes people to rub, which then causes more itching,” Grossman says.

If the itchiness is driving you crazy, Greenfield suggested a medical consultation. “Sometimes a topical steroid is needed to reduce the sensation of itch, which prevents the need or impulse to scratch,” Greenfield says. “Other times, antihistamines can be used to control the itch.”

What eye rubbing can do to your skin

Dermatologists suggest keeping your hands away from your eyes because an eye-rubbing habit can seriously affect your appearance and your health. The habit could have consequences such as:

Bloodshot eyes

“Eye rubbing can be the culprit behind why you have tired-looking eyes,” says dermatologist Dr. Snehal Amin. “Bloodshot eyes can be the result of rubbing until capillaries are broken.”

Dark circles

Chronic rubbing can also lead to dark circles under the eyes, known as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. And the darker your skin tone, the worse it can be.

“Especially for those with darker skin, rubbing the eyes has the effect of accelerating the production of skin pigment in the area,” says dermatologist Dr. Angelo Thrower.

Wrinkles

“When you rub your eyes repeatedly, you put your skin at risk for lichenification, which is a medical term for thickening of the skin,” says dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp. “It can make the lines in your skin more apparent, which accentuates the appearance of wrinkles. It can also make your skin look dry and scaly.”

Corneal damage

“Chronic rubbing not only damages the skin of the eyelid but also can cause micro scratches to the cornea,” Amin says. “Over time, this can result in thinning and loss of shape of the cornea, which can lead to blurry vision, a condition known as keratoconus. Eye rubbing is especially dangerous for people with underlying glaucoma, as it can cause spikes in intraocular pressure.”

Infection risk

“The eyes are a portal for infection,” Amin says. “Germs from the hands or air can enter the body through the mucosa of the eyes, a concern that’s been highlighted during the pandemic.”

Listen to the experts

Take your dermatologist’s advice for applying skin and beauty products correctly. “The effects on the skin of patting, dabbing and rubbing are very different and impact the way the product will be absorbed by the skin layers,” Thrower says. “It also makes a big difference whether the skin is dry or wet when applying a product.”

Here’s some good news: A couple of your eye-related habits might not be as bad as you might have thought. Dr. Tanuj Nakra, the ophthalmic plastic surgeon, dermatologist and co-founder of Avya Skincare, says, “Light pulling on the eyes to apply makeup or insert contact lenses is not likely to cause negative effects. And while wearing swim goggles can cause temporary swelling and redness around the eyes, that’s not a permanent condition.”

How to break the habit

If you realise you’ve been rubbing your eyes more than usual, here are some expert habit-breaking tips:

First, being more mindful can make a difference. Dermatologist Dr. Hadley King says, “Awareness can be the first step, and understanding the possible ramifications may help increase your motivation to break the habit.”

Dr. “Habits like rubbing eyes, picking at the skin and lip licking can be helped by cognitive behavioral feedback techniques ,” says dermatologist Dr. Claire Wolinsky . “Telling a person to stop is not as simple as that when it comes to fixed habits.”

Dr. “If you wear contact lenses and you’re rubbing your eyes a lot, you may want to consider wearing your glasses for a while since they may act as a barrier and a reminder to avoid the skin around your eyes,” Camp says.

Dermatologist Dr. Lynn McKinley Grant suggested avoiding washcloths when applying cleanser. “Simply use your hands and massage the cleanser into the skin long enough to actually cleanse. Rinse using your hands as well.”

Products that might help

