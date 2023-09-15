Saving Your Scented Candles For A Good Day Is A Bad Idea. Let Us Explain

The Washington Post via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Holiday home fragrance candles photographed in Washington, DC on November 13, 2018. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images; Styling by Victoria Adams Fogg and Jennifer Beeson Gregory/The Washington Post via Getty Images).

Look, candles can be expensive, I know. You may have just a few, or maybe you’re like me and are the sole hoarder of candles in your home. Candles for Spring? Yep. Candles for Autumn? Absolutely. Candles for the holiday season? You got that right.

But what if I were to tell you not actively burning your candles might be a bad thing? According to Harlem Candle Company, scent degradation can happen even when not burning them.

“Scent degradation is when an unlit candle gradually loses its original fragrance,” They explain. “This happens because molecules of fragrance oil are slowly but constantly evaporating from the wax into the air, even when the candle isn’t burning.”

But don’t worry, scent degradation happens very gradually, and takes at least six months to a year for it to become even noticeable. The bad news is if you have a candle that hasn’t been used in a while – it probably won’t smell how you want it to.

So… when should I burn my candles then?

If you’re looking for a sign as to when it’s the best time to burn your candles, the answer is now. Yes, right now. TikToker @sircandleman says: “You need to let your candles burn.”

“If you’re trying to save it for a good day, today is a good day.”

He explains in the video that the same instance goes for perfume collectors. “Over on perfume TikTok, the girlies are getting dragged for not spraying their perfumes. Those bottles are full.”

@fioleuk explains similarly to candles not burning, some perfumes can go off. Once opened and sprayed, they’re exposed to oxygen, and if left alone, begin a chemical reaction that makes them smell like vinegar.

How can I keep my candles from expiring?