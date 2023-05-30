Why Your Period Could Be Making You Seriously Sick

AN Studio via Getty Images

Many of us experience premenstrual syndrome which comes with symptoms such as bloating, fatigue, and mood swings but for some people, the difficulties that a period can bring don’t stop there.

For people with long-term conditions such as IBS, migraines, and even asthma, the hormonal changes that come with a menstrual cycle can lead to a flare-up of symptoms in a phenomenon known as premenstrual magnification.

In The Female Body Bible: A Revolution In Women’s Health and Fitness, a book by Dr Emma Ross, Baz Moffat and Dr Bella Smith, the writers urge that “some symptoms aren’t actually symptoms of the cycle at-all, but a worsening of symptoms that are due to another underlying cause.”

For example, a study published in 2014 found that “There is evidence to suggest that the premenstrual phase has a magnifying effect on the stress-headache interaction.” Meaning that migraines have been found to worsen during the premenstrual phase of the cycle.

Mood Swings Might Not “Just” PMS

This phenomenon further highlights just how complex our periods are and how many health difficulties are attached to our monthly cycle. While many of us will make light of our periods by dismissing our mood swings as “just” PMS, these feelings and experiences are very real and could be symptoms of underlying conditions.

According to the mental health charity Mind, those who suffer from “extreme PMS” or Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), often find it difficult to work, socialise, and have healthy relationships. For some people, PMDD can cause suicidal thoughts.

The symptoms of PMDD outlined by Mind are:

Emotional experiences

mood swings

feeling upset or tearful

lack of energy

less interest in activities you normally enjoy

feeling hopeless

suicidal feelings

feeling angry or irritable

feeling anxious

feeling tense or on edge

feeling overwhelmed or out of control

difficulty concentrating.

Physical and behavioural experiences

breast tenderness or swelling

pain in your muscles and joints

headaches

feeling bloated

changes in your appetite, such as overeating or having specific food cravings

sleep problems

increased anger or conflict with people around you

becoming very upset if you feel that others are rejecting you.

Treatments For Period-Related Conditions

As with all illnesses, it’s important to not blame yourself for how you’re feeling whether it’s emotional or physical. This kind of thinking isn’t helpful and almost always isn’t true! Some of the ways you can help yourself get the treatment that you need and cope with the difficulties your cycle brings are: