People Are Just Realising Why It's So Hard To Repack A Sleeping Bag – And It's Infuriating

Sure, Sisyphus has a hard time with that rock-rolling gig. But I reckon that if the gods were truly angry with him, they would have sentenced him to an eternity of putting sleeping bags back into their case instead.

The squeeze-and-roll takes four times to work. Protractor-neat folding only goes so far. The brutish stuff-and-go may do the job, but at a hideous, bulging cost ― so why are we all so bad at the task?

Well, the question might have been answered by a recent viral X (formerly Twitter) video. In the post, a clip reveals how sleeping bags are packed into their cases before distribution ― and it’s deeply unfair to the rest of us.



How does it work?

The video showed a machine with rotating arms grabbing onto the fabric of the sleeping bag.

A worker holds the bag over the arms until the wheeling bars wrap it into compact obedience ― at which point, the sleeping bag is packed into its case.

How sleeping bags are compressed for packing

pic.twitter.com/F4Vb9KEseD — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 14, 2024

People were (justly) outraged

If you’ve (rightly) just thought, “how am I meant to compete with a machine for case-stuffing duties?” you’re not alone.

“Now I understood why i can never repack em after opening,” one X user replied to the post.

“So they know full well people are going to struggle getting them back in,” another said.

Yet another X user called it the “gaslight of the century.”