We Need To Talk About These Incredible Red Carpet Looks At Wicked's Final Premiere

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the London premiere of Wicked via Associated Press

After a press run that’s already given us so many incredible looks, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande made it all the way to London on Wednesday night for the final premiere of their new film, Wicked.

And it looks like they truly saved the best for last.

While Cynthia’s Wicked looks have mostly been green, in a nod to her character, the British star donned all black for the film’s London premiere, sporting an elaborate look that wouldn’t look out of place in the stage production of Wicked.

Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo's outfit certainly made a big impact at the Wicked premiere via Associated Press

The outfit included an enormous black skirt with sparkling rose-gold detail, elbow-length velvet gloves and an eye-catching headpiece with feather detail.

All in all, it was a total show-stopper.

She was joined at the event by co-star Ariana, who again broke from tradition by not wearing a shade of pink.

Ariana Grande paid homage to The Wizard Of Oz with her sunglasses via Associated Press

Advertisement

Instead, she walked the red carpet in a flowing yellow dress with plenty of tulle detailing and a pair of Emerald City-ready sunglasses.

But they weren’t the only ones who made an effort.

A movie star via Associated Press

The duo were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Jonathan Bailey, keeping it simple in a white tuxedo, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in another Elphaba-inspired look and Ethan Slater, who also opted for a monochromatic suit.

Check out more photos from the London premiere below:

A group photo of the Wicked cast at the film's London premiere via Associated Press

Jonathan Bailey in his white tuxedo via Associated Press

Advertisement

Michelle Yeoh's outfit also made a nod to Wicked via Associated Press

Jeff Goldblum made sure he was not letting the cold in London get him down via Associated Press

Ethan Slater at the Wicked premiere in London via Associated Press

After what feels like a years-long press campaign, Wicked is finally due to hit cinemas on Friday 22 November.

Don’t think it’s over then, though, with part two of the movie musical still slated for release at the end of 2025.