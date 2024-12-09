Wicked Star Opens Up About The 1 Major Way Part 2 Will Deviate From The Stage Musical

Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked Wicked

Wicked has been hailed by fans and critics for the way it brought one of the most popular stage musicals of the 21st century to the big screen.

However, after director Jon M Chu made the decision to split the story into two separate films for its movie adaptation, cast member Marissa Bode has revealed that Part 2 will deviate from the original story in one major way.

Before we go on, just be warned there are some pretty big spoilers for the second half of Wicked ahead.

Now that’s out of the way, let’s continue.

So, if you’ve already seen Wicked on stage, you’ll remember that Act II sheds more light on the character of Nessarose’s transformation into the so-called “Wicked Witch Of The East”.

After inheriting the title of Governor Of Munchkinland, Nessarose begins growing paranoid about her boyfriend Boq’s feelings for Glinda, and thus strips away the Munchkins’ rights to stop him from leaving her.

Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode as Boq and Nessarose in the first Wicked movie Universal

During a surprise visit from her sister, Elphaba, Nessarose – who uses a wheelchair – is given the ability to walk thanks to some enchanted shoes, although this will apparently play out differently on the big screen.

Marissa told People that while she “wasn’t there for the actual script change”, she said the director told her: ’Hey, we changed this part in this way just so that it felt less like a fixing moment.

So, rather than having Nessarose plead with her sister for her disability “to be fixed”, the scene will now focus “on the magic in general and the magic of the story”.

Back in September, Marissa told Variety: “Casting authentically and showing an authentic disabled person is very important, but it’s also very important how we’re shown. I am very happy with the changes that have been made, for sure.”

During that same Variety interview, Marissa said she was happy that the Wicked films’ extended runtime allowed more of Elphaba and Nessarose’s bond to be explored.

“It definitely helps give [Nessarose] more of an arc, because she’s not just the bratty little spoiled sister,” she claimed.

“Obviously, it’s a beautiful musical and I love the stage musical, but you don’t really get to see little moments in the bond between the two sisters very much, or just their love for one another. You get to see that more in the film.

“And I think that’s really important, because it makes what happens in the second film all the more devastating. It humanises Nessa as a character, and shows how much she cares about people. I think it was a great decision.”

Marissa Bode at the New York premiere of Wicked last month via Associated Press

Last week, Marissa made headlines when she spoke out against some of the ableist “jokes” that had been made about both her and her Wicked character on social media since the film’s release.

