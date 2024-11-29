It's Official – Wicked Songs Are Defying Gravity And Flying Up The UK Chart

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's performances in Wicked have pushed them into the UK singles chart Universal

Wicked’s cultural dominance is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Friday evening, the Official Charts Company revealed that no fewer than three songs from the hit movie musical’s soundtrack have soared up the UK singles chart, a week on from Wicked’s official release.

Fittingly, it’s Cynthia Erivo’s big number Defying Gravity (featuring vocals from Ariana Grande) that’s flying the highest, entering the chart at number seven, and becoming the first Wicked cut to make it into the top 10.

Slightly lower at number 13 is Ariana’s version of Popular, while the duet What Is This Feeling enters at number 17.

Cynthia and Ariana performing Popular in the movie Wicked Universal

Interestingly, this isn’t Ariana’s first time putting her own spin on Popular, as she previously released a duet with Mika way back in 2012, which interpolated the Wicked cut.

Although it didn’t chart here in the UK, it did enter the lower half of Billboard’s charts across the pond.

Meanwhile, it’s not just the Wicked soundtrack that musicians have to contend with when it comes to fighting for spots in the charts this week.

Yes, we’ve officially arrived at the time of year when festive songs make their way back into the top 10, with Wham!’s Last Christmas making it to number eight just days shy of its 40th anniversary.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has also had a massive surge in streams, bumping it to number 10.

In fact, an additional eight Christmas songs are in this week’s top 40, including tracks from Brenda Lee, The Pogues, Ed Sheeran, Andy Williams, Kelly Clarkson and Wicked’s own Ariana.