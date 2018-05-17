Wife Twice Refused A Divorce Pleads With Supreme Court To End 40-Year Marriage

Five justices will hear Tini Owens’ case at a Supreme Court hearing in London on Thursday. They are not expected to return a ruling until later in the year.

A woman who says she is locked in a “loveless and desperately unhappy” marriage will ask Supreme Court justices to grant her a divorce from her husband of 40 years.

Mrs Owens, who is in her 60s, has already lost two rounds of her legal fight.

In 2016 she failed to persuade a family court judge to allow her to divorce retired businessman Hugh Owens – who is in his 70s and does not want to divorce. The couple married in 1978 and became millionaires from a mushroom-growing business near Worcester.

Last year three appeal judges ruled against her after a Court of Appeal hearing in London. They said Owens had failed to establish that her marriage had, legally, irretrievably broken down and dismissed her challenge to a ruling by Judge Robin Tolson.

One appeal judge said she had reached her conclusion with “no enthusiasm whatsoever” but said Parliament would have to decide whether to introduce “no fault” divorce on demand.

Another said Parliament had “decreed” that being in a “wretchedly unhappy marriage” was not a ground for divorce.

Judges have heard how Mr and Mrs Owens married in 1978 and had lived in Broadway, Worcestershire. She petitioned for a divorce in 2015 after moving out.