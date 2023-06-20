Is Your Air Fryer Making You Sick? Here's What A Doctor Says

Grace Cary via Getty Images

It is a truth universally acknowledged that anyone over the age of 25, and in possession of a kitchen, must be in want of an air fryer.

At least, that’s what everyone I know who’s tried one seems to reckon. And yes, those perfect wedges and delicately crisp fried chicken wings do look pretty compelling.

Recently, though, some people have shown concern over the materials used in air fryers, wondering whether or not they might affect health in the longer term.

One TikTok user posted a video stating that the “forever chemicals” in their makeup can stress out your body.

So, Dr Karan Raj – a doctor who’s known for debunking myths and getting real about health woes on the app – replied to her comment, explaining whether or not it’s actually possible for your air fryer to make you sick.

What’s the worry?

People are stressed about the non-stick coating surrounding the basket of the air fryer.

You might have heard some people talk about BPAs and PFOAs, both of which can be included in the material (though most American air fryer manufacturers don’t use PFOAs anymore).

The concern is that these “toxic” plastics will stay in your body, “altering your DNA” and causing damage.

But Dr Raj claims this is “fear-mongering,” adding that “every time you eat, micro-plastics float down from the air and land in your food, or are already part of your food”. Oh great.

This doesn’t mean that the plastics are good. But it does mean that, as multiple studies show, non-stick coatings (like the one in your air fryer) are generally considered as safe as the rest of your environment.

With that said, some Teflon-coated pans have been known to exude toxic fumes once the material gets above 260°C, because the extreme heat destabilises the material.

Cookware panic isn’t new. In the 1970s, aluminium was linked with Alzheimer’s disease (scientists haven’t found any cause to believe this).

What about if it’s chipped?

Technically, yes, your exposure to your air fryer’s lining is higher if your basket is chipped or scratched.

This is because, like heating your non-stick pan to super high temperatures, it can destabilise and release parts of the lining.

The concerns about chemicals “leaching into your food is really only a concern if the material is damaged,” says Dr Raj.

But unlike the fumes released by overheated non-stick linings, the loose coating that could stick to your food in scratched pans are likely more icky than they are deadly.

“Particles of flaked or chipped pans that find themselves in food pass through your digestive system don’t pose any health risks,” says WebMD.

What if I want to be on the safe side anyway?

If you want to minimise your exposure to your air fryer’s lining, Dr Raj (and other experts) recommend: