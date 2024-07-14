Will Ferrell Says This Elf Co-Star Told Him He Wasn't 'Funny' On Set

Will Ferrell via Associated Press

Will Ferrell revealed that the late James Caan would “tease” him by telling him he wasn’t funny while filming the iconic holiday comedy Elf.

During a recent appearance on the “MeSsy” podcast with Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Will spoke of his concerns over whether Elf would “be disastrous” before recalling his time on set with James, who died in 2022.

“I like to do bits, but at the same time, I’m not like ‘on’ all the time. ... In between setups, he’d be like, ‘I don’t get you. You’re not funny. You’re not funny,’” said Will, who noted that James’ jabs were made “with love”.

“And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m not Robin Williams, I’m not like —,’ he’s like, ‘People ask me, like, is he funny?’ I’m like, ‘No, he’s not funny’.”

Amy Sedaris, James Caan and Will Ferrell in Elf Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Saturday Night Live alum later recalled walking out of the theater following the premiere of Elf when his co-star gave him “the best compliment”.

“He was like, ‘I’ve got to tell you: I thought everything you were doing while we were filming was way too over the top. Now that I see it in the movie, it’s brilliant,’” said Will, who played Buddy in the classic holiday movie.

He continued: “But I love that the whole time, like he’s not acting. He’s truly annoyed with me. He’s like, ‘Can this guy shut the fuck up? Jesus.’

“So I literally drove him crazy in that movie, just acting like that kid. But that was so funny, he’s walking out, shaking his head and going like ‘great job, I thought you were way too over the top. But no it’s brilliant, it’s brilliant.’”

Elf director Jon Favreau, in a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, revealed that Will returned jabs at James on set, as well.

“Will gave him, as a wrap gift — he wrote a note that said, ‘Great working with you. The first one is a little bit slow, but the second two are really good.’ And it was The Godfather trilogy,” Jon recalled.

The Step Brothers star told the MeSsy podcast that it was “scripted a little more” that James would get more frustrated and “lose his temper” on him in the film.

“And he didn’t want to do any of that,” Will said.