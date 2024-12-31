Will Ferrell Goes Out As Grumpy, Cigarette-Smoking Buddy The Elf

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf was spotted over the weekend looking a bit less jolly than usual.

The star comic left people in stitches when he dressed up as a grizzled version of his happy-go-lucky character from the 2003 Christmas comedy Elf and headed to a hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers at LA’s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night.

Ferrell was rocking Buddy’s signature green and yellow garb, but the normally festive fellow appeared to be stuck in a post-Christmas daze, sporting a rough five-o’clock shadow with an unlit cigarette hanging from his mouth.

Instead of overindulging in sugary sweets, as Buddy is known to do, he slugged a beer in a presumed attempt to make his holiday worries melt away.

Buddy the Elf was at Kings vs. Flyers last night 😂 🎁 pic.twitter.com/piNs0X2Dm7 — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2024

Ferrell’s wife, Viveca Paulin, and their youngest son, Axel Ferrel, 14, appeared to be focused on what was happening on the ice.

In a rink-side report, FanDuel Sports Network broadcaster Carrlyn Bathe said that when she caught up with Buddy, he told her “it was a tough holiday season” and he was “looking for a Kings win” that evening.

Luckily for the oversized elf, the Kings eked out a 5-4 victory.

In Elf, Ferrell plays a human who was adopted by elves and raised at the North Pole until learning his true origins as an adult. He then travels to New York City during the Christmas season to connect with his biological father, played by the late James Caan.

Ferrell opened up about people’s “special” connection with “Elf” in an interview with People published earlier this month.

