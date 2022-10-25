Will & Grace Cast Pay Tribute To 'Flawlessly Funny' Leslie Jordan Following His Death, Aged 67

The much-loved actor and comic, who played Karen Walker’s frenemy Berverly Leslie in the hit US sitcom, died after his car crashed into a building in Hollywood on Monday.

Megan Mullally, who plays Karen Walker, described the star as “one of the greats” as she shared a photo of them together on set in an emotional Instagram post.

“Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of come,” she wrote. “His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can’t get any better than that.”

Deborah Messing, who plays Grace, said “the whole world has dimmed”.

“The joy and delight you have brought into my life has been a beautiful gift. I wish I had the words,” she wrote.

Eric McCormack, who plays Will, said Leslie was “the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known”, while Sean Hayes (Jack) said his heart was “broken”.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Many other big names from the world of entertainment have also paid tribute to Leslie on social media...

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

No,No,No.

This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news. 🖤 https://t.co/9nXnVRHWQR — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) October 24, 2022

Devastated to find out that Leslie Jordan has passed. He was such a queer icon to me. My first exposure to him was in one of my favorite movies Sordid Lives! I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA. 😢 my thoughts are with the people he was close to! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rv1nhXtLDR — Trinity The Tuck 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TrinityTheTuck) October 24, 2022

Oh Leslie, you brought such a light into all of our lives. Thank you for all of your stories, your humor, your kindness, joie de vivre and your friendship. RIP my friend💔#lesliejordan Photo: #millermobley pic.twitter.com/83WKDE6BaI — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

From the first time I saw him on an episode of Murphy Brown in 1989, he was hysterically hilarious. So grateful for the 33+ years of laughter from this deeply gifted man. Thank you Leslie Jordan. 🙏#RIP 💔

https://t.co/RvpNJoz8Zt — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian but our dear friend. Sending our love and condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/OSL5swfw6w — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 24, 2022

I was saddened to hear of Leslie Jordan’s passing. I didn’t know him personally but I enjoyed his work & his fab quarantine videos. A few years ago he contributed this sweet clip to a video a friend put together for my birthday. Godspeed, Leslie. Thanks for the laughs & the love. pic.twitter.com/ij3cwHk0Yf — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

I am still in shock. Devastated. Everyone who has ever spent time with Leslie Jordan LOVED him. One of the funniest people I have ever worked with. Just a loving, thoughtful person and truly one of a kind. I just can’t believe he’s gone. Love you, Leslie. Heaven has a new angel. pic.twitter.com/B4FWK6odFv — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 25, 2022

We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/CxPRmjSIab — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 24, 2022

Following the news of Leslie’s death, his representative issued a statement, which read: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

The Tennessee native, who was famed for his Southern accent, won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his role as Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace.

He also entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as a contestant in 2014.

More recently, he starred in American Horror Story, the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat and co-starred on the sitcom The Cool Kids.

Leslie also earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown, posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.

