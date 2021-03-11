Will Hay Fever Fuel The Spread Of Covid-19 This Spring?

There aren’t any specific studies on hay fever and Covid-19, yet – although “it would be an interesting area of study,” says Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, “because both have impact on inflammation response in our airways.”

He adds that while it’s true someone with Covid-19 sneezing more often as a result of hay fever could increase chances of transmission to others, there’s no evidence it actually does in the real world.

“Being outside and in moving air is one of the best ways to stay safe if you are alongside other people,” he says. “Of course, anyone sneezing should always follow good hygiene practice and use a tissue and wash hands.

“That’s sound health advice as well as just good manners.”