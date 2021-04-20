Will Young Thanks Spencer Matthews For 'Mature' Response After Calling Out 'Least Gay' Comment

Will Young has thanked Spencer Matthews for his “mature” response after calling out the reality star for comments he made during an appearance on This Is My House. Earlier this week, Will voiced his upset after Spencer was heard questioning which of a line-up of four men was the “least gay” while trying to work out who was the real owner of the home seen on screen. During the exchange, comedian Jamali Maddix responded with “Mitch 4”, saying his judgement was “based on nothing”. Spencer then repeated “[Mitch 4] is the least gay”, after which they shared a laugh.

Nic Serpell-Rand/BBC/Expectation Entertainment Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams on This Is My House

After watching the episode, Will took issue with Spencer’s comment, writing on his Instagram story: “Someone from Made In Chelsea asking ‘who is the least gay’ on [This Is My House]… I find completely offensive. “What does ‘least gay’ mean? Most ‘masculine’, least ‘effeminate’? For fuck’s sake @BBC don’t you realise it is completely reaffirming offensive and shaming stereotypes? “I’m gay, take it up the bum and like football and cars,” he added, tagging Spencer.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/David Fisher Will Young and Spencer Matthews

While Spencer is yet to comment on the matter publicly, Will claimed on Monday night that the former Made In Chelsea star had been in touch with him about his remark. “[Spencer] has had the maturity and respect to respond in a very understanding way and I appreciate it,” Will wrote in a subsequent Instagram post. “Thank you sir.” However, he was less appreciative of the BBC’s silence on the subject, writing: “No reply from the BBC, makers of the show or perhaps some sort of understanding and sense of being educated from a privileged reality show person (which I am aware I am as well).” Will also suggested he’d be addressing the matter further in an interview with The Guardian.

Instagram/Will Young Screengrabs of Will Young's Instagram story