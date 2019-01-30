Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Will Young

Will specifically called out comments that suggested a Jeep Wrangler was a car for gay men, before the hosts wheeled out a number of tired stereotypes. But after tweeting the Amazon Prime Twitter account with his concerns and failing to receive a response, Will is now contacting the broadcasting watchdog with his concerns. He tweeted: “No word from @PrimeVideo so @Ofcom beckons. Enough is enough and I’m pissed and fed up. “I want Amazonprime and the producers of grand tour to meet young lgbt who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives. Your time is up and it’s time to take a stand. Is there a legal case ? Who knows . ……. watch this space.”

No word from @PrimeVideo so @Ofcom beckons . Enough is enough and I’m pissed and fed up. I want Amazonprime and the producers of grand tour to meet young lgbt who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives..: — Will Young (@willyoung) January 29, 2019

... your time is up and it’s time to take a stand — Will Young (@willyoung) January 29, 2019

Is there a legal case ? Who knows . ....... watch this space — Will Young (@willyoung) January 29, 2019

In his initial tweets, Will wrote: “Screw them and the show and Amazon… for putting this shaming archaic [tripe] out. “@AmazonPrimenow it’s insulting and they can’t rest on laurels of ‘oh we are just politically incorrect’ It’s sad and shaming , bigoted and for fucks sake grow up. “How dare they stereotype gay men. I DON’T drive a Wrangler Jeep. I DON’T wear pink shirts . I DON’T wear arseless chaps. You can be honest and funny without this ridiculous ‘lad’ ooh being gay and let’s laugh about it mentality. It’s repulsive and how DARE you do it and put it out.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May