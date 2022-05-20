The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed their children were “jealous” of them attending the Top Gun: Maverick premiere as they rubbed shoulders with a star-studded cast led by Tom Cruise on Thursday night.

William and Kate stole the show as they swooped down on the red carpet for the UK premiere of the blockbuster held in London’s Leicester Square.

Advertisement

The couple dressed to impress as they arrived at the event, chatting to film fans on their way into the cinema.

Two children who spoke to William and Kate revealed the couple’s own brood, George, Charlotte and Louis, were gutted to miss the glitzy screening.

Advertisement

Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere James VeyseyJames Veysey/Shutterstock

Nine-year-old Alfie Everett-Fletcher, who met William at the cinema, said: “He asked me what I liked about the last one, the things I like, if I like jets and planes and motorbikes.”

Advertisement

Alfie said William told him he is a “big fan” of the film and “cars and stuff”.

His mother Elise Everett added: “He said they have had the theme tune for the film playing with their kids.”

Alfie also said William told him his own children were “jealous” to miss the premiere.

Advertisement

They joined Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise, who reprised his role as hotshot US fighter pilot Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for the eagerly awaited sequel to the 1986 movie.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is accompanied by star actor Tom Cruise as she arrives for the Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance at Odeon Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

William sported a dapper Alexander McQueen tuxedo and Kate wore a black and white Roland Mouret dress as they dazzled at the Royal Film Performance screening.

William, who served as a pilot in the East Anglian Air Ambulance from March 2015 to July 2017, wore Crockett & Jones loafers with “F-18” embroidered on them, a nod to the fighter jets in the movie.

Tom earlier told the PA news agency he had “a lot in common” with William.

Tom said he had “a lot in common” with William. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

“We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying,” he said.

The 59-year-old actor introduced William and Kate to his co-stars in front of a model of a fighter plane from the film, which had “Capt Pete Mitchell Maverick” emblazoned on it near the cockpit.

“I love what I do, I’ve always enjoyed it and I’m enjoying it even more now,” Tom said.

“Particularly after the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary.”

Advertisement

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell also star in the long-awaited blockbuster.

The Top Gun: Maverick cast. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Jon Hamm, who plays Cyclone, said: “Well, you want to be prepared obviously but you want to be able to bring what you bring to it, your particular skill set.”

The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fundraising event was hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen sector.

It was the 72nd Royal Film performance – events attended by royals marking the premiere of a big movie release – delivered by the charity.