The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed their children were “jealous” of them attending the Top Gun: Maverick premiere as they rubbed shoulders with a star-studded cast led by Tom Cruise on Thursday night.
William and Kate stole the show as they swooped down on the red carpet for the UK premiere of the blockbuster held in London’s Leicester Square.
The couple dressed to impress as they arrived at the event, chatting to film fans on their way into the cinema.
Two children who spoke to William and Kate revealed the couple’s own brood, George, Charlotte and Louis, were gutted to miss the glitzy screening.
Nine-year-old Alfie Everett-Fletcher, who met William at the cinema, said: “He asked me what I liked about the last one, the things I like, if I like jets and planes and motorbikes.”
Alfie said William told him he is a “big fan” of the film and “cars and stuff”.
His mother Elise Everett added: “He said they have had the theme tune for the film playing with their kids.”
Alfie also said William told him his own children were “jealous” to miss the premiere.
They joined Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise, who reprised his role as hotshot US fighter pilot Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for the eagerly awaited sequel to the 1986 movie.
William sported a dapper Alexander McQueen tuxedo and Kate wore a black and white Roland Mouret dress as they dazzled at the Royal Film Performance screening.
William, who served as a pilot in the East Anglian Air Ambulance from March 2015 to July 2017, wore Crockett & Jones loafers with “F-18” embroidered on them, a nod to the fighter jets in the movie.
Tom earlier told the PA news agency he had “a lot in common” with William.
“We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying,” he said.
The 59-year-old actor introduced William and Kate to his co-stars in front of a model of a fighter plane from the film, which had “Capt Pete Mitchell Maverick” emblazoned on it near the cockpit.
“I love what I do, I’ve always enjoyed it and I’m enjoying it even more now,” Tom said.
“Particularly after the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary.”
Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell also star in the long-awaited blockbuster.
Jon Hamm, who plays Cyclone, said: “Well, you want to be prepared obviously but you want to be able to bring what you bring to it, your particular skill set.”
The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fundraising event was hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen sector.
It was the 72nd Royal Film performance – events attended by royals marking the premiere of a big movie release – delivered by the charity.
Top Gun: Maverick comes to UK cinema screens on 27 May.