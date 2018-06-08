Felicity Huffman's Photo Proves Kids Are Never Too Old For A Dad Hug

Felicity Huffman captured a touching moment of father-daughter bonding when her teen needed a break from preparing for exams.

Huffman and her husband William H. Macy have two daughters Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16.

Exam season can be a time of high stress for teens, so Macy was only too happy to do what he could to ease the pressure on his daughter.

“Sometimes it’s finals week and a girl just needs a nap in her Dad’s arms,” wrote Huffman. “Sometimes a Dad needs a nap and gets a slice of heaven instead.”