    • PARENTS
    08/06/2018 10:29 BST

    Felicity Huffman's Photo Proves Kids Are Never Too Old For A Dad Hug

    William H Macy's hugs are a great cure for exam stress.

    Felicity Huffman captured a touching moment of father-daughter bonding when her teen needed a break from preparing for exams.

    Huffman and her husband William H. Macy have two daughters  Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16.

    Exam season can be a time of high stress for teens, so Macy was only too happy to do what he could to ease the pressure on his daughter.

    “Sometimes it’s finals week and a girl just needs a nap in her Dad’s arms,” wrote Huffman. “Sometimes a Dad needs a nap and gets a slice of heaven instead.”

    The photo resonated with parents on Twitter, who loved this example of teens never being too old for a dad hug:

