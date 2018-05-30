Warmer Weather During Exams Could Mean Your Child Gets Lower Grades

Warmer weather during the exam period could impact your child’s test results, a study suggests. As researchers found a “significant” link between hotter weather and lower achievement at school.

Researchers at Harvard, the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and Georgia State University analysed results of more than 10 million US secondary school students in America over a 13-year period and found the years where there was hot weather during exams, the results were lower and there were better results in cooler years.

The researchers suggested the hot weather made it harder for kids to concentrate on studying in lessons and out of school. Joshua Goodman, an associate professor at Harvard, said it would’ve been hard to do the same study in the UK as we are less likely to have huge differences in weather conditions. But that’s not to say hot weather wouldn’t impact results in the UK, should a heatwave come at the same time as the exam season starts.