Tory MP William Wragg Admits To Falling Victim To 'Honeytrap' Sexting Scandal

William Wragg: "I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.” NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Tory MP has admitted he was involved in the “honeytrap” sexting scandal that has rocked Westminster amid revelations a minister and other MPs had been targeted by a series of phishing attacks.

William Wragg, a senior Conservative, said he handed over personal phone numbers of colleagues to a person he met on the dating app Grindr, fearing he would be blackmailed, The Times reported.

Advertisement

Wragg revealed he was concerned the user “had compromising things on me” after sending intimate pictures of himself.

It came after a series of reports that MPs, their staff members and political journalists have been targeted, underlining fears over lax cybersecurity at the heart of British politics.

Wragg, the vice chairman of the 1922 committee of Tory MPs, said: “I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t. Then he started asking for numbers of people. I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn’t work now.

“I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified. I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.”

Advertisement

Exclusive:



Senior Conservative MP William Wragg has admitted his involvement in a ‘honeytrap’ sexting scandal targeting a minster and fellow MPs.



The Times approached Wragg after speaking to victims who believed he was involved.



Wragg told me he was “so sorry” for providing… — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) April 4, 2024

Those targeted by the phishing attack were reportedly sent unsolicited messages on WhatsApp from senders identifying themselves as “Charlie” or “Abi”. At least 12 men working in parliament have been targeted, it is reported.

Leicestershire police is investigating after receiving a complaint of “malicious communications” against a parliamentarian.

Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, has also said the parliamentary security department is looking into the issue.

Wragg has previously announced he is standing down as an MP at the next election