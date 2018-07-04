PA A major incident has been declared in Wiltshire after a man and woman were exposed to an unknown substance

A man and a woman suspected to have been exposed to an unknown substance in Wiltshire are in a critical condition, in what police have declared as a major incident.

The pair, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in Amesbury on Saturday and are now in Salisbury District Hospital.

Officers initially thought the collapse was drugs-related but have since said they are “open-minded” as to the cause.

Wiltshire Police said on Wednesday that further tests on the substance were being carried out in a bid to identify it.

A number of places in the Amesbury and the Salisbury area have been cordoned off as a precaution and the force said it was not yet clear if the pair were the victims of a crime.

Detectives are keeping an “open mind” about the circumstances of the incident, Wiltshire Police said.

Public Health England (PHE) advised that it did not believe there to be a “significant health risk” to the wider public, although its advice was being reviewed.