Thousands of landing card slips recording the arrival of ‘Windrush generation’ migrants to the UK were destroyed eight years ago, the Home Office has confirmed.

The Labour Party condemned the “truly shocking” revelation first made by former Home Office employee to the Guardian.

The whistleblower said the records helped immigration officials when seeking information about when a person arrived in the UK, particularly in cases where a migrant was attempting to resolve problems with their immigration status.

The records were destroyed when Prime Minister Theresa May was in charge of the department as Home Secretary.

The Home Office claimed the landing card slips “did not provide any reliable evidence” on their immigration status.

In response, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said disposing of documents had been the right decision to take.

The spokesman said: “The slips provided details of an individual’s date of entry, but did not provide any reliable evidence relating to ongoing residence in the UK, or their immigration status and therefore would not have bearing on immigration cases whereby Commonwealth citizens are proving residency in the UK.”