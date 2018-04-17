Theresa May Says Sorry To Caribbean Leaders Over Windrush Migrants Scandal

Lord Ahmed and Caroline Noakes rushed to reassure 12 Caribbean countries with a joint letter setting out the Government’s position.

It came as Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the Government is still not sure if any migrants have been wrongly deported as Whitehall staff were frantically checking records.

“I take this issue very seriously. The Home Secretary apologised in the House of Commons yesterday for any anxiety caused. And I want to apologise to you today. Because we are genuinely sorry for any anxiety that has been caused.”

May told the summit of leaders: “I want to dispel any impression that my Government is in some sense clamping down on Commonwealth citizens, particularly those from the Caribbean.

May offered the apology at a Downing Street meeting with Commonwealth leaders as questions swirl over whether the Home Office has a grip on the unfolding scandal.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said sorry to Caribbean leaders over the Windrush generation immigration controversy.

It has emerged this week that thousands who answered the post-World War II call to come to the UK to work in essential services are being denied access to state healthcare, losing their jobs and even being threatened with deportation.

Despite living in the UK for decades, many Commonwealth migrants were accused by the Home Office of not having the proper documentation in a move branded “shameful” by MPs across the Commons on Monday.

According to the PM’s Official spokesman, the letter says: “The Government recognises and celebrates the contribution that this group of people has made to this country and very much regret that any anxiety and uncertainty over their status may have caused.

“We recognise that some individuals may be worried about costs or their immigration status and what the consequences of coming forward would be for them and their relatives.

“I wish to reassure you and them on both of these points. First it is our intention that no individual should be left out of pocket as they go through this process and given the uniqueness of the situation this group find themselves they will not pay for this documentation.

“Secondly, we would also like to reassure you that there will be no removals or detentions as part of any assistance to help these citizens get their proper documentation in place.”

But questions remain over whether the Government has a grip on the issue.

Lidington told reporters on Tuesday that, while ministers were not aware of any deportations, he could not be sure.

There had been confusion after immigration minister Caroline Nokes appeared to suggest that some individuals may already have been deported in error.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who offered an apology to Windrush migrants on Monday, told MPs she was not aware of any specific cases.

Lidington told BBC Radio 4′s Today on Tuesday: “I talked to the Home Secretary about this last night and the position is that we have no information.

“We don’t know of any cases where someone has been deported from this category.”

He added that Whitehall staff were searching records to see if anything had gone “appallingly wrong in that way”