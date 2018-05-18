Windsor's Paupers Are Out Of Sight For The Royal Wedding, But For How Long?

Windsor’s homeless problem has somewhat diminished with some being housed and others having their belongings including, sleeping bags removed by the police and put in storage. By doing so the local authorities are certainly keeping up appearances of a well-to-do bourgeoisie town in time for the royal wedding, now that the world’s media and well-wishers in their droves are here.

However, if the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s out-of-borough housing policy is anything to go by, something tells me it won’t be long until the homeless are back on the streets. After recent failures by the council shelters may be part of the problem and not the solution.

When Windsor’s homeless problem first came to light through Councillor Simon Dudley’s letter to Thames Valley Police, he mentioned the provision of year-round shelters – alluding that the homeless are voluntarily in an unfortunate predicament.

I’ve always wondered why so many would choose to slum it on the streets in spite of accommodation being available – like the young lad I once saw bedding down on the High Street as he adoringly stroked his dog saying: “we’ll find somewhere soon.” When a homeless man from Windsor died in a Southall shelter in February after being referred there by the council, it appeared I got my answer.

Contrary to Dudley’s claims about “high quality” accommodation, concerns have been raised about the conditions of some shelters. According to Murphy James, project manager at Windsor Homeless Project, he’d questioned the use of the Southall shelter after hearing stories of substandard conditions – and the fact that the location cut people off from their support network. The Labour Councillor of Slough, James Swindlehurst went even further by labelling the council’s out-of-borough policy as “social cleansing” in an attempt to cherry pick the type people who live in the royal borough.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council then came under fire from the Local government and Social Care Ombudsman for failing to adequately house a disabled man. The council were criticised for housing him outside the borough away from his support network.

From speaking to a number of homeless, I know that some were offered shelter in alternative areas on the condition of being stripped of drugs and alcohol. It goes without saying that the offer was refused due to substance addictions. The problem I have with shelters is that they don’t break the vicious cycle of addiction and haplessness. Furthermore, by housing people outside of the borough away from the surroundings they know, further disenfranchises the most vulnerable.