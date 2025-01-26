Struggle In The Colder Months? Here Are 4 Ways To Winterproof Your Mental Health

via Associated Press

The NHS says SAD, which can make people feel low and depressed, is “often linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter autumn and winter days.”

Even if you don’t have the condition, many people struggle with various mental health issues that may intensify in the darker, less connected months.

Experts at Northern Irish mental health organisation Action Mental Health shared some steps we can follow to make the chillier season more bearable.

1) Try to go out in the sunlight

Sunshine-produced vitamin D levels drop in the winter months, which is why the NHS recommends all adults consider taking a supplement to keep our levels where they should be.

But aside from helping to keep your skin and bones healthy, the vitamin also helps to work as a neurotransmitter for mood-boosting serotonin.

So walking in the sunlight for as little as five to ten minutes a day may help you to get the most out of what little light you can enjoy outside, as can sitting by a window with the blinds up.

“Whilst natural light is ideal for boosting mood, studies have found that exposure to bright indoor lights during the day helps our bodies to regulate the sleep cycle and stimulate the brain,” Action Mental Health (AMH) added.

2) Try to catch 7-9 hours of sleep

You’d think darker days would equal more sleep, but for many, that’s not the case. Some, on the other hand, overdo the snoozing in winter.

“Sleeping too little can lower our resilience and ability to deal with stress, [but] sleeping too much can also be detrimental to mood and motivation,” AMH said.

You can gradually prepare your body and mind to adjust to the new light patterns.

3) Stay connected

We know, we know ― it’s dark and cold out, and socialising is at the bottom of your list.

But “too much time alone can often lead to unhelpful thinking patterns, rumination and anxiety,” AMH says.

If money is an issue, perhaps suggesting a walk or a coffee could help, they add. Even an online meet-up or phone call can help.

4) Reach out when you’re struggling

It’s important to seek expert care if your mental health is suffering.

You can speak to your GP if you’re worried, AMH advises. Other resources include:

Help and support: