A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after the body of Viktorija Sokolova was found in a park.

The 14-year-old’s body was discovered in Wolverhampton’s West Park just before 7am on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a blunt force trauma to the head, West Midlands Police said.

The Wolverhampton teenager accused of killing Viktorija is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.