All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    15/04/2018 21:12 BST | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Wolverhampton Park Murder: Boy, 16, Charged Over Viktorija Sokolova Death

    Family pays tribute to their 'little angel'.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A tribute is left at West Park, Wolverhampton, where the body of Viktorija Sokolova was found.

    A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after the body of Viktorija Sokolova was found in a park.

    The 14-year-old’s body was discovered in Wolverhampton’s West Park just before 7am on Thursday.

    A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a blunt force trauma to the head, West Midlands Police said.

    The Wolverhampton teenager accused of killing Viktorija is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Monday. 

    West Midlands Police
    Viktorija Sokolova.

    Viktorija’s family has paid tribute to their “little angel” in a statement issued through West Midlands Police

    They said: “Viktorija was like a little angel, she made our lives so colourful and full of meaning.

    “We can’t believe she has left us at such a young age. We will never forget you our sweetheart.

    “You will be living in our hearts, soul and mind forever. Goodbye our little angel.”

    A second teenage boy, aged 17, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further investigation.

    West Park remains closed while a comprehensive forensic examination continues.

    MORE:CrimeWolverhampton

    Conversations