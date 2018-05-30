15-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Wolverhampton

A 15-year-old boy has died following a stabbing in Wolverhampton last night, West Midlands Police has said.

Police were called to Langley Road, Merry Hill, just after 11pm following reports of disorder involving a group of youths.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

Part of Langley Road has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out and door to door enquiries are taking place.

Officers are also reviewing CCTV from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, from Force CID, said: “A young boy has tragically been killed and we are determined to find out why this has happened.

“We are talking about the terrible loss of a 15-year-old boy, someone who had their life to live, and we will be working round the clock to find who was responsible.

“We are following a number of active lines of enquiry and would urge anyone with information which could assist our enquiries to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101; quoting log 3060 of 29/5/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.