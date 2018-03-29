Woman Calls Out H&M For Small Sizing After Failing To Get Size 14 Jeans Over Her Thighs

A woman has slammed H&M for selling clothes she believes are smaller than their labelled size, saying the chain’s sizing policy does not “empower women”. Rebecca Parker, 24, was trying on a pair of size 14 jeans in H&M’s Newport, South Wales branch recently when she struggled to pull them over her thighs, despite wearing a size 14 in other high street stores. In an open letter to H&M, posted on Facebook, Parker said she felt “deflated and disappointed” after the experience. “The more I thought about it, and those jeans, I realised it wasn’t my failure that prevented me from pulling on a pair of trousers, but yours,” she said. “I am very proud of my body. It has taken a long time but I am thoroughly content with my large hips, squishy thighs and little tum, thank you very much. When I tried on your jeans I was annoyed, hot and frustrated. The pair of jeans clearly were not made for a woman who is a size 14. Why is that?”

Rebecca Parker Rebecca Parker shared a photo taken in an H&M changing room to show her struggle to get into the jeans.

Other women commented on her post to say they have also struggled to fit into their usual clothes size at H&M. In response, H&M told HuffPost UK there is “no global mandatory sizing standard [and] sizes will differ between brands and different markets”. Parker told HuffPost UK she regularly purchases clothes in a size 14 and is able to comfortably wear jeans in this size from New Look and M&S. Interestingly, New Look’s size guide says a UK size 14 is a European 42″, while M&S’s size 14 is a European 41½”. In comparison, H&M’s UK 14 is a European 40″. On Facebook, the 24-year-old said it has taken “over a decade” for her to be comfortable with her body, and although the changing room incident annoyed her, she thinks it could have a more damaging impact on younger girls. “My 13-year-old self wasn’t comfortable with being curvy. I felt fat, podgy and sad when I had to reach for a garment that was labelled with a number in the high teens,” she said. “I have taken my encounter with the pearly jeans and tried to imagine what tween aged Rebecca would think. She’d be disappointed, like I am now, but confused as to why the size I was certain I was didn’t seem to be for me. Surely, in a shop in which I can buy a glittery pencil case with #GRLPOWER written on it or a T-shirt with SISTERHOOD emblazoned over the chest is the very place that should be glorifying women of every shape and size and making them feel amazing. How can you expect women to feel empowered if the clothes you try to sell to them do the exact opposite?” Parker called on H&M to “be honest” about the reasons for their sizing, adding: “If a pair of jeans says it is a size 14, please make it a size 14″. This is not the first time a customer has called out H&M for its sizing. Last year Lowri Byrne, from Swansea, complained she couldn’t fit in a size 16 dress, when she usually buys a size 12. Other women also commented on Parker’s post to share their experiences of small sizing in the store.