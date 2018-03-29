Woman Hit By Falling Bricks In East London Dies

A 29-year-old woman who was injured after being hit by bricks which fell from a building site in east London on Tuesday has died.

Scotland Yard said: “The woman died in hospital at 10:40hrs on Thursday, 29 March. Her next of kin have been informed.

“Formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

Pedestrians on Burdett Road, Tower Hamlets, caught the aftermath of the accident on video, shortly after the woman was hit with what appeared to be a pallet of bricks while walking next to the construction site for a new housing development.

Officers attended the scene at 9.38am on Tuesday, where bystanders were helping the woman who had been spotted lying in a pile of rubble and broken wood.

The London Ambulance Service later took her to an east London hospital and a man at the scene was treated for shock.

Officers from Tower Hamlets CID are investigating in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive.