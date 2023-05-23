FG Trade via Getty Images Groom giving a speech on his wedding day

Revenge is a dish best served during wedding speeches, apparently.

A story told this week on The Unfiltered Bride podcast last week had us absolutely reeling.

You know how an average wedding day goes. Spend the morning getting ready, have the ceremony, get photos, little drinks reception, food, speeches, dancing, done. However, one groom had a slightly different schedule in mind for his big day.

Bride and best man exposed as cheaters in shocking speech twist

For most of us, finding out that the person we planned to marry was sleeping with our best friend would be enough to call off the entire wedding, but for this groom, that was apparently too simple and let both of the betraying parties off too easily.

Instead, after the drinks reception, wedding breakfast, and a round of speeches, the a groom passed around envelopes to all of his guests and said, “there’s envelopes coming around now and when you open them up, you’ll see photos of the bride fucking the best man, so I’ll be leaving now”.

Not all of the guests were surprised, though. His family knew that the shock announcement was coming and kept it schtum because they wanted the bride to have had to pay for the food.

According to host Georgie, the bride’s family paid for absolutely everything and she added,“karma is a bitch!”.

The only question on our lips after that whirlwind is… did the guests still get a slice of cake?

How common is cheating in the UK?

According to recent statistics, married men are more likely to have affairs but in unmarried partnerships, there isn’t much of a gender gap. In fact, a 2017 study found that 57% of males and 54% of females admitted to cheating in one or more in their relationships.